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Grand Opening in Corbin

By: Leeann Fragosa

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Outlaw Trailers has expanded into Kentucky with a new Corbin location, marked by a ribbon cutting with the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce on April 17.

CEO Dustin Martin said the business began after years of working in the trailer industry.

“I started out working for a hydraulic cylinder manufacturer around 2012,” said Martin. “I sold over 300 trailer manufacturers for five years, so I was in every trailer manufacturing facility, dealing with a lot of different trailer manufacturers, which led to me selling trailers on the side, which the outlaw originated.”

Martin noted the business has been in Louden, Tennessee for eight years.

“[We] started out with four trailers,” said Martin. “We’ve got 450 trailers in stock now between both locations.”

The Corbin location is aimed at making service more accessible for customers.

“We’re just excited to be at the new Kentucky location and be able to service our northern customers,” said Martin. “We sell to all 50 states from our Tennessee location already, but it makes it easier to be able to sell the customers further north.”

Martin said he looks forward to growing the company in Corbin.

“I know a lot of people don’t know we’re here yet,” said Martin. “My main goal is to just service every customer, take care of everybody best we can, and offer the best trailers we can in the market for the best price that we can.”

Martin said he is also looking to expand to more locations in other states.

The Corbin location is located behind David’s Steakhouse and Buffet at 141 W. Cumberland Gap Parkway.

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Leeann Fragosa
Leeann Fragosa
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