SportsSoftball Lynn Camp goes 0-2 against W’burg By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: April 22, 2026 The Williamsburg Lady Jackets defeated the Lynn Camp Lady Cats, 15-13, on April 16. The two teams first met at the start of the season. Williamsburg took home the win on March 19 with a 26-25 victory. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsLynn Camp Lady CatsWilliamsburg Lady Jackets Previous articleGrand Opening in CorbinNext articleWhitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total Late pay day Whitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg Grand Opening in Corbin Corbin Fire Department getting new ladder truck, Commission approves bid More like thisRelated Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total Staff - April 22, 2026 Corbin’s JROTC brought home second place in the National... Late pay day Leeann Fragosa - April 22, 2026 Kyle Perkins with FK Perkins & Company addressed the... Whitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg Jennifer K. Perkins - April 22, 2026 Coming off a Kentucky 2A Baseball State Championship win,... Grand Opening in Corbin Leeann Fragosa - April 22, 2026 Outlaw Trailers has expanded into Kentucky with a new...