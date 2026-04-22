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Lynn Camp goes 0-2 against W’burg

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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The Williamsburg Lady Jackets defeated the Lynn Camp Lady Cats, 15-13, on April 16.

The two teams first met at the start of the season.

Williamsburg took home the win on March 19 with a 26-25 victory.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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