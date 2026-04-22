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Whitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Coming off a Kentucky 2A Baseball State Championship win, the Whitley County Colonels handed the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets a 14-0 loss on April 20.

The teams met up again April 21, but the game was not complete as of print deadline.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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