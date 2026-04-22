SportsBaseball Whitley County 14-0 win stings for Williamsburg By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: April 22, 2026 Coming off a Kentucky 2A Baseball State Championship win, the Whitley County Colonels handed the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets a 14-0 loss on April 20. The teams met up again April 21, but the game was not complete as of print deadline. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsWhitley County ColonelsWilliamsburg Yellow Jackets Previous articleLynn Camp goes 0-2 against W’burgNext articleLate pay day SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total Late pay day Lynn Camp goes 0-2 against W’burg Grand Opening in Corbin Corbin Fire Department getting new ladder truck, Commission approves bid More like thisRelated Corbin’s JROTC earns second place at National Raider Challenge, five awards total Staff - April 22, 2026 Corbin’s JROTC brought home second place in the National... Late pay day Leeann Fragosa - April 22, 2026 Kyle Perkins with FK Perkins & Company addressed the... Lynn Camp goes 0-2 against W’burg Jennifer K. Perkins - April 22, 2026 The Williamsburg Lady Jackets defeated the Lynn Camp Lady... Grand Opening in Corbin Leeann Fragosa - April 22, 2026 Outlaw Trailers has expanded into Kentucky with a new...