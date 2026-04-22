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Master Commisioner

Master Commissioner Sales 4-22-2026

By: Jennifer Benfield

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Jennifer Benfield
Jennifer Benfield
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Corbin Fire Department getting new ladder truck, Commission approves bid

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The Corbin Fire Department is getting a new ladder...

W’burg man indicted in reported domestic violence assault case

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The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man...

Two hour and 14 minute escape results in indictment

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The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg woman...

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