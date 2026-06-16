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Obituaries

Jimmy Leon Shelby

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Jimmy Leon Shelby, age 80, of White Oak, (Duff) Tennessee, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2026, at home. He was born October 12, 1945, in White Oak, Tennessee.
Jimmy is preceded in death by wife, Bobbie (Monday) Shelby; father, Clarence Shelby; mother, Nola (Burns) Shelby; and brother, Jerry Eldon Shelby
He is survived by son, Jeff Shelby and wife Mary; grandchildren, Cheyenne Shelby, Cierra Ward and husband Nathan; great-grandchildren, Fisher, Kabella and Paisley Ward; brothers, Donnie Shelby and wife Cathy, Dennis Shelby and wife Marilyn; sister, Helena Ridenour and husband John; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.
Graveside service was Tuesday, June 16, in Oddfellow Cemetery with Rev. Warren Marlowe officiating.
Military Honors were conducted by Jellico Honor Guard.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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