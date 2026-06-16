Melissa Silcox Haynes, age 59, of Paris, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She was born October 2, 1966, in Hamilton, Ohio.

Melissa is preceded in death by son, Larry Paul Silcox; father, Roger Dale Davis, Sr.; mother, Joyce (McGhee) Powell; brothers, Charles “Chuck” Davis, and Roger Dale “Tater” Davis, Jr.

She is survived by fiancé, Don Baker; fur babies, Tiny and Martin; grandchild, Desirea Silcox; sisters, Tammy Baker and husband Harvey, Angel Ivey; brother, Kevin Davis; special friend, Dee Warren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was Tuesday, June 16, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shawn Ivey and Rev. Jason Ivey officiating.

Burial will be at 12 pm on Wednesday, June 17, in Floyd Cemetery, London, KY.

Pallbearers will be Don Baker, Harvey Baker, Anthony Bigmeat, Jason Ivey, Shawn Ivey, Elijah Ivey, and Jeremiah Ivey

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.