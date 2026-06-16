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Patsy Ann (Burkett) Davis

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Patsy Ann (Burkett) Davis, age 75. of White Oak (Duff), Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 14, 2026, at CHI Saint Joseph London Hospital. She was born September 23, 1950, in Harlan, Kentucky. She was a devoted member of Little White Oak Independent Missionary Baptist Church since 1980.
Patsy is preceded in death by her husband of over 54 years, Clyde Davis; father, Audrey Burkett; mother, Nancy (Cloud) Burkett; brothers, Tommy Joe Burkett, Harold Burkett, Junior Malicoat, Jerry Malicoat; sister, Bobby Carroll; father and mother-in-law, Vaitor and Frankie Mae (Taylor) Davis; nephews, Little Man, Daniel Davis, Joe Carroll, Thomas Wayne Carroll; brothers-in-law, Bobby Davis, K.T. Carroll, Willie Gene Ayers, G.B. Roberts, Sol Jordan, Carl Davis; sisters-in-law, Shirley Davis, Sherry Davis, Marie Burkett, Delana Davis, and Sue Davis.
She is survived by son, Anthony Davis; daughter, Bridgette Allen and husband Tim; grandchildren, Carissa Allen, Amelia Davis; sisters, Audrey Jordan, Mary Jean Ayers; brother, Ronnie Malicoat; sisters-in-law, Donna Burkett, Dorothy Baldwin and husband Ed, Inez Roberts, Audrey Hamblin and husband Lynn, Patty Davis, Jean Malicoat; brothers-in-law; Lloyd Davis and wife Judy, Kenneth Davis, Wayne Davis, David Davis, Ralph Davis and wife Jackie, Kelley Davis and wife Vickie; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm onWednesday, June 17, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel, Funeral services will beginning at 8 pm with Bro. Larry Kitts and Bro. Don Whited officiating.
Burial will be at 12 pm on Thursday, June 18, at the Oddfellow Cemetery.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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