Jeffrey Stephens Pappas, 56, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on June 14, 2026.

Born on May 7th, 1971 in Chicago, Illinois, Jeffrey lived a life defined by courage, service, dedication, and love for his family and community.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Phyllis Privett Martin and George Pappas. Jeff leaves behind his loving wife, Kathy Pappas; his daughter, Shaylee Pappas, and son-in-law, Hunter Trent; his beloved granddaughter, Paris Lee Pappas; his sister, Theresa Hinkle; his stepfather, Jim Martin; his niece, Stephanie Hinkle; nephews, Christopher and Andrew Hinkle; and a host of extended family and friends who will cherish his memory forever.

After graduating from high school, Jeffrey answered the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps for six years. He proudly served during the Gulf War, demonstrating the courage, commitment, and selflessness that would define the rest of his life.

After his military service, Jeffrey earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Law Enforcement and relocated to Knoxville, Tennessee, where he began a distinguished career with the Knoxville Police Department. It was there that he met the love of his life, Kathy West, whom he later married. Throughout his career, Jeff earned the respect and admiration of both colleagues and the community, rising through the ranks to become a Lieutenant.

He spent 30 years protecting and serving his community with integrity, compassion, and honor. His fellow officers, friends, and community members knew him as someone who could always be counted on in times of need.

While Jeff was proud of his military service and distinguished law enforcement career, his greatest pride and joy were his daughter, Shaylee, and his beloved granddaughter, Paris. Nothing brought him more happiness than spending time with them, celebrating their accomplishments, and watching them grow. He treasured every moment they shared with all his heart. The bond he shared with his daughter and granddaughter was one of the greatest blessings of his life.

Jeff was a selfless, caring, giving, loving, and honorable man. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed cheering-on the Chicago Cubs, coaching softball, going camping, and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends.

Those who knew him will remember his strength, leadership, generosity, and kindness. Jeffrey’s legacy of service, sacrifice, and love will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Though he will be deeply missed, his memory will remain a source of strength and inspiration to his family, friends, fellow Marines, and brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, Tennessee. A funeral service with KPD Honors will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m., honoring Jeff’s faithful service to his country and community.

Semper Fidelis, Marine. Your duty is done; your watch has ended. Rest in peace.

Farrar Funeral Home of Jefferson City is honored to serve the Pappas family.