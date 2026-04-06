Judy Thomas “Jellico Ice Cream Lady”, age 64, of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee passed away Sunday, April 5, 2026, at home. She was born May 28, 1961, in San Jose, California.

Judy is preceded in death by her father, William Thompson; mother, Pearl Lee (Ford) Thompson; brothers, Bill Penny, Ron Thompson, Gene Penny; and sister, Shirley Riley.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Woodrow Thomas; daughters, Mady Smith and husband Tony, Tiffaney Lay and husband Jason, and Jessica Thomas; grandchildren, Tony Smith, Noah Smith, Hanah McCormick, Jaceney Lay, Colt Lay, Donavin Hall, Natalie Thomas, Makayla Thomas, Jaylynn Lay, and Megan Pennington; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Wanda Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, April 8, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel, with funeral services at 6 pm with Rev. Junior Dople officiating.

Burial to follow in Douglas Cemetery, in the Wooldridge community.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.