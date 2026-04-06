Local students make EKU Dean’s List

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of the Dean’s List.

To achieve Dean’s List honors, students taking 12 credit hours must earn a minimum 3.75 GPA; students taking 13 credit hours must earn a minimum 3.65 GPA; and students taking 14 or more credit hours must earn a minimum 3.5 GPA. All grade point averages are out of a possible 4.0.

Fall 2025 Dean’s List recipients include:

Corbin

Madison Arnett, Courtney P. Asher, Emmalyn K. Ashurst, Tonya L. Baker, Kabree C. Barton, Maria L. Bennett, Sophie M. Boggs, Chris D. Broughton, Brady T. Bryant, Zoie G. Burke, Ruby V. Carpenter, Gwen F. Carter, Tabitha A. Coffey, Caroline O. Combs, Shanna K. Eaton, Kaylie R. Farmer, Connor B. Faulkner, Maddie P. Flannery, Emily L. Flowers, Amanda J. Fuston, Emma R. Good, Erin A. Good, Macy F. Hagan, Sean A. Halcomb, Karen B. Hammons, Cameron D. Hendrix, Khloe D. Herchenhahn, Sida L. Hill, Zoe A. Hubbard, Hannah E. Hunley, Merci N. Jaynes, Ella M. Jones, Jade R. Jones, Lindsay C. Jones, Logan R. Jones, Candace L. Keith, Michael E. Lawson, Erica R. Ledington, Stephanie F. Lovelady, Rachael M. Massengill, Bridgette L. Maynes, Carolyn R. Mayo, Cooper C. McCauley, Kahlan I. McFerron, Misty K. McFerron, Sarah L. Medlin, Taylor A. Miller, Rebecca I. Mills, Zoie P. Moore, Emily A. Morrow, Katie G. Morton, Rachel A. Morton, William A. Moses, Kenlea D. Murray, Austin E. Ooten, Merrah D. Pack, Bradyn J. Parmon, Maddie E. Partin, Katie L. Ridener, Caliyah J. Sims, Madison G. Sizemore, Makenna L. Slaven, Briana L. Small, Fluffy S. Smith, Beth G. Spencer, Cobi T. Stevens, Abigail K. Stone, Lucas Tarvin, Makenna L. Taylor, Kayla E. Townsley, Logahn Turner, Allie N. Upchurch, Jamie C. Walton, Marilyn M. Wells, Logan J. Wise, Taylor N. Wood, and Blake P. York

Williamsburg

Zachary C. Caddell, Ashley D. Horne, Kenzee G. Jernigan, Benjamin M. Rose, Kayla C. Shelley, Landon J. Siler, Isaiah I. Sutton and Gunner B. Thornton

Keavy

Kylie J. Farler and Savannah L. James

Lily

Haley L. Blevins, Mary K. Fee, Bryan T. McDaniel and Lexi J. Taylor

Woodbine

Mandi P. Cathers, Patience M. Martin and Shelby R. Roland

Gray

Lydia A. Engle, Jacob R. Graeler, Jonah M. Mahan, Jonna M. Smith and Matthew B. Warren

EKU is known as the School of Opportunity in Kentucky. A majority of EKU students are from Kentucky and stay in the state for employment following graduation. Approximately 50 percent of EKU students are first-generation college students. Recognized for student access and graduate outcomes, EKU was named an “Opportunity College and University” by the Carnegie Foundation and ranks first among Kentucky public universities for Top Performers on Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report.