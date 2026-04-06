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Tami (Bridges) Milani

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Tami (Bridges) Milani, age 66, of Pioneer, Tennessee went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 2, 2026, at U.T. Medical Center. She was born April 22, 1959, in Lake City, Tennessee.
Tami loved an adventure; she loved to travel and loved the sun and beach, hearing the ocean waves at night was her favorite. She loved to waterski, sky-dive, parasail and spending time with her best friends Cynthia and Rick. She loved her family dearly and her greatest treasures in life was her family. She lived her life being there for her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. She will be missed immensely.
Tami is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Terrell Milani; father, James Odom Bridges; mother, Arbutus (Paul) Bridges; sister, Pertona Neal and husband Gary.
She is survived by her sister, Debbie Owens and husband Paul; brother, Stanley Bridges and wife Linda; nieces and nephews, Tina, Jamie, Jason, Stacy, Mary, and Stephanie; great nieces and nephews, Nakisha, Logan, Brooklyn, Ralyn, Avari, Delaney, Canyon, Ryan, Journey, Angie, Karson, Karter, Griffin, Jackson, Ramsey, Dakota, Finn, and Alya; and a host of friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, April 6, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral services will follow at 8 pm with Rev. Jason Ivey and Rev. Shawn Ivey officiating.
Burial will be at 11 am on Tuesday, April 7, in Warren Memorial Garden, Pioneer, Tennessee.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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