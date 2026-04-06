Menu
Search
Subscribe
News

KY 1259 bridge over I-75 in Whitley County beam setting scheduled for April 6–9

By: Mark White

Date:

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists of bridge beam placement on KY 1259 over I-75 at mile point 26.554.

This work is part of the ongoing I-75 widening project between Exit 25 and Exit 29 in Laurel and Whitley counties, aimed at improving safety and traffic flow along this heavily traveled corridor.

To safely set the bridge beams, rolling roadblocks will be utilized on I-75 to minimize traffic impacts. The existing structure is being replaced to meet current design standards and allow for construction of the widened interstate.

Scheduled Rolling Roadblocks

  • Monday, April 6: 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.
  • Tuesday, April 7: 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.
  • Wednesday, April 8: 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.
  • Thursday, April 9: 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Rolling roadblocks will occur

  • Northbound I-75: From Exit 25 (Whitley County)
  • Southbound I-75: From Exit 29 (Laurel County)

Motorists should expect

  • Delays during nighttime hours
  • Slow-moving or stopped traffic during operations

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following the district on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

Share
Written by:
Mark White
Mark White
Previous article
Joy Renea Sulfridge
Next article
Tami (Bridges) Milani

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Judy Thomas

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Judy Thomas “Jellico Ice Cream Lady”, age 64, of...

Local students make EKU Dean’s List

Leeann Fragosa Leeann Fragosa -
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of...

Tami (Bridges) Milani

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Tami (Bridges) Milani, age 66, of Pioneer, Tennessee went...

Joy Renea Sulfridge

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
Joy Renea Sulfridge, 53, a loving, thoughtful, and cherished...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Judy Thomas

Obituaries 0
Judy Thomas “Jellico Ice Cream Lady”, age 64, of...

Local students make EKU Dean’s List

News 0
Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of...

Tami (Bridges) Milani

Obituaries 0
Tami (Bridges) Milani, age 66, of Pioneer, Tennessee went...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.