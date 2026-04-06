KY 1259 bridge over I-75 in Whitley County beam setting scheduled for April 6–9

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 advises motorists of bridge beam placement on KY 1259 over I-75 at mile point 26.554.

This work is part of the ongoing I-75 widening project between Exit 25 and Exit 29 in Laurel and Whitley counties, aimed at improving safety and traffic flow along this heavily traveled corridor.

To safely set the bridge beams, rolling roadblocks will be utilized on I-75 to minimize traffic impacts. The existing structure is being replaced to meet current design standards and allow for construction of the widened interstate.

Scheduled Rolling Roadblocks

Monday, April 6: 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Tuesday, April 7: 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Wednesday, April 8: 8 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Thursday, April 9: 10 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Rolling roadblocks will occur

Northbound I-75: From Exit 25 (Whitley County)

Southbound I-75: From Exit 29 (Laurel County)

Motorists should expect

Delays during nighttime hours

Slow-moving or stopped traffic during operations

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following the district on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.