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Whitley Co. travels to Corbin for tennis match ups ahead of 13th Region tournament

By: Staff

Date:

Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ

Whitley County Colonels tennis traveled to Corbin.

Corbin won the boys and girls matches 5-4 on April 28.

Corbin boys began regional play on May 4.

They downed Clay County 5-0.

The 13th Region girls tournament began May 5.

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