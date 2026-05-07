SportsTennis Whitley Co. travels to Corbin for tennis match ups ahead of 13th Region tournament By: Staff Date: May 7, 2026 Photos by HUNTER JUAREZ Whitley Corbin Tennis Whitley Corbin Tennis Whitley Corbin Tennis Whitley Corbin Tennis Whitley County Colonels tennis traveled to Corbin. Corbin won the boys and girls matches 5-4 on April 28. Corbin boys began regional play on May 4. They downed Clay County 5-0. The 13th Region girls tournament began May 5. Staff Tags13th Region girls tournamentClay CountyWhitley County Colonels tennis Previous articleEarly voting began May 6Next articleCorbin wins Colonel Classic Track and Field meet SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Corbin wins Colonel Classic Track and Field meet Early voting began May 6 Board of Education approves controversial nursing agreement Restitution required in W’burg Housing Authority fraud case Keith Andrew Sumner More like thisRelated Corbin wins Colonel Classic Track and Field meet Jennifer K. Perkins - May 7, 2026 Area schools converged in Whitley County for the Colonel... Early voting began May 6 Mark White - May 7, 2026 Are you a Whitley County resident who is going... Board of Education approves controversial nursing agreement Leeann Fragosa - May 7, 2026 The Laurel County Board of Education approved an agreement... Restitution required in W’burg Housing Authority fraud case Mark White - May 7, 2026 A Corbin woman will be required to pay $17,084.98...