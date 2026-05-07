Early voting began May 6

Are you a Whitley County resident who is going to be out of town May 19 on Election Day? Are you unable to go vote during the May 14-16 early voting period? Still want to cast your ballot?

If so, there is a six-day early excused absentee voting period scheduled for May 6-8 and May 11-13 when you can go vote during normal business hours at the Whitley County Clerk’s Office in the old courthouse in Williamsburg only. It is not available at Whitley County Clerk’s Corbin office.

Whitley County Clerk Carolyn Willis said this is designed for people who might be having a medical procedure planned during those times. It might also include those who are going to be on vacation or whose work takes them out of town for extended periods of time.

There is a three-day early voting period from May 14-16 where any registered voter can go vote early regardless of the reason.

The May 14-16 early voting period for everyone can be done at either Willis’ office in the old courthouse in Williamsburg or at her office in the old Corbin City Hall.

Early voting is from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on May 14-15. It will take place from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. on May 16.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. on May 19 at any of the nine voting centers located throughout Whitley County.