Joy Renea Sulfridge, 53, a loving, thoughtful, and cherished member of the Williamsburg community, departed this life on April 1, 2026, at Baptist Health – Corbin. Born on January 16, 1973, in Corbin, KY, Renea brought a radiant light into this world that will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Renea was a woman of strong faith, which was evident in her selfless devotion to her family and friends. She cherished the simple pleasures of life, such as reading a good book, singing and playing the piano at her beloved church, or traveling to new places. However, the joy she found in spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, was unparalleled. Renea’s life mantra was that she never met a stranger, embodying a spirit of acceptance and kindness that touched countless lives. Renea remained active in her community, fostering friendships and creating memories that will be treasured forever. She was a member of Grace Christian Fellowship in Williamsburg, KY.

Renea leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish her memory: her mother, Bobbie Meadows; her sons, Hunter Sulfridge (Elizabeth Hill) of Williamsburg, KY and Bobby Sulfridge (Katelynn) of Sterns, KY; her grandchildren, Kassius Sulfridge, Memphis Sulfridge, Maisie Sulfridge, Madden Adkins, Jettsen Adkins, and Atlas Sulfridge; her sister, Stella Huff of Sneads Ferry, NC; brothers, Jeff Sulfridge (Shelly) of Tok, AK, Rodney Sulfridge (Pam) of Middlesboro, KY, Robert Sulfridge (Jessica) of Williamsburg, KY, and Wes Sulfridge (Tina) of Tampa, FL; and her special friends, Blanche Watson and Donna Meadors; she is survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Renea is preceded in death by her father, Charles Jasper Sulfridge; step-father, Elbert Gibbins; sister, Lora Anderson; and sister-in-law, Sherry Perkins.

A visitation will be held in honor of Renea at Grace Christian Fellowship, 2233 Kentucky 92, Williamsburg, KY on Saturday, April 11, at 12:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm with Rev. Gerald Mullins, Rev. Wes Sulfridge, Rev. Jeff Sulfridge and Rev. Rodney Sulfridge officiating.

We invite all who knew Renea to share their memories and upload photos to her memorial page. Her life was a testament to the power of love and kindness, and each shared memory, photo, or word of comfort helps to continue her legacy.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.