Fine Arts Association present Barter Players at CMS

The Fine Arts Association of Southeastern Kentucky, Inc. presented The Barter Players’ production of Alice in Wonderland to Corbin Middle School on March 28.

The Barter Players, based out of Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, take their shows across the country, bringing live performances to people who may not otherwise have access to them.

“For Alice in Wonderland, we’ve gone as far as here in Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin,” said Stage Manager Sydney Sutherland.

Sutherland noted that the cast rehearsed the production for just ten days before taking it on tour. Each actor has an additional tour job to help keep the group organized on the road.

“We set up ourselves every time we come to a new venue, and the sound system and the costumes—all of that, we’re in charge of maintaining and putting up every day,” said Sutherland.

Jay Ruttenberg, who plays Alice, said stepping into such a well-known character came with excitement and pressure.

“It’s a role like nothing I’ve ever done before,” said Ruttenberg. “She’s such a famous character… I do feel that there’s some expectation that comes from this kind of role that so many people know about. It’s a challenge.”

Ruttenberg landed the lead role just five months into her time with The Barter Players.

“I’ve learned so much in such a short time from being a performer, but also about myself,” said Ruttenberg. “I’ve been able to prove to myself that I can do this. I believe in myself more than I ever have before. It’s been one of the most incredible experiences I’ve ever had.”

For Ruttenberg, one of the most meaningful aspects of the tour is the company’s focus on theatre for young audiences.

“The fact that I get to be someone’s first experience is one of the most special things ever,” said Ruttenberg.

The small cast of six takes on multiple characters throughout the show.

“It really builds our skill,” said Ruttenberg. “Being able to do multiple things just shows our range.”