Larry Carroll Huddleston, a devoted husband, father, grandfather passed away peacefully on April 4, 2026, in Lebanon, Ohio. Born on March 10, 1945, in Williamsburg, Kentucky,

Larry was the beloved husband of Margaret Huddleston, with whom he shared 51 years of companionship and love.

He was a proud father to five children: Sara Huddleston; Scott Huddleston, married to Amanda; Emily Morgan, married to Steven; Charlotte Bennett; and Frank Huddleston.

His legacy continues through his grandchildren, Matthew Huddleston, Anna Mae Huddleston, Carolina Huddleston, Tucker Morgan, and Timothy Huddleston.

Larry was born to William and Cora Huddleston, who preceded him in death.

Memorial donations may be directed to Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43614.

Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Centers of Ohio in charge of arrangements.