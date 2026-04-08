Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: April 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Whitley Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleSentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case Marriage Licenses Deeds Two arrested on drug charges J. Karl Jones hosts book signing at library More like thisRelated Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case Mark White - April 8, 2026 A Thursday sentencing date has been scheduled for a... Marriage Licenses Mark White - April 8, 2026 Marley Paige Beavers, 19, of London, a cook, and... Deeds Mark White - April 8, 2026 Brandon Tyler Pratt, Whitney Pratt, Jacob William Pratt and... Two arrested on drug charges Mark White - April 8, 2026 Corbin police seized a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine,...