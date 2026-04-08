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Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case

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Sentencing scheduled for suspect in fed. drug case

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A Thursday sentencing date has been scheduled for a...

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Marley Paige Beavers, 19, of London, a cook, and...

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Brandon Tyler Pratt, Whitney Pratt, Jacob William Pratt and...

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