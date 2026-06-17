Legal Notices Legal Notices for 6-17-2026 By: Jennifer Benfield Date: June 17, 2026 No legal notices, other than Master Commissioner sales, were published in the June 17, 2026 edition. Jennifer Benfield Previous articleMaster Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026Next articleCorbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Williamsburg superintendent contract renewed Corbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026 Lawsuits Marriage Licenses More like thisRelated Williamsburg superintendent contract renewed Leeann Fragosa - June 17, 2026 The Williamsburg Board of Education approved a one-year contract... Corbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse Mark White - June 17, 2026 A Corbin man previously convicted of sexually abusing a... Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 17, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders... Lawsuits Mark White - June 17, 2026 Leslie Bargo, individually and as Administrator of the Estate...