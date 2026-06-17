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Legal Notices

Legal Notices for 6-17-2026

By: Jennifer Benfield

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No legal notices, other than Master Commissioner sales, were published in the June 17, 2026 edition.

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Jennifer Benfield
Jennifer Benfield
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Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026
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Williamsburg superintendent contract renewed

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The Williamsburg Board of Education approved a one-year contract...

Corbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse

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A Corbin man previously convicted of sexually abusing a...

Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026

Master Commisioner 0
MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders...

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