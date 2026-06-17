Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026

MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES

In order to comply with the orders of the Whitley Circuit Court, the Master Commissioner will sell the property described in the following action(s) on TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026 at the hour of 12:00 noon, at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

For each sale- individually: The said property shall be sold to raise the amounts hereinafter set forth, together with interest and the costs of the action, and upon the (unless otherwise indicated) following terms and conditions.

(A) AT THE TIME OF SALE THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL EITHER PAY CASH OR MAKE A DEPOSIT OF 10% OF THE PURCHASE PRICE WITH THE BALANCE ON CREDIT FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS. In the event the successful bidder desires or elects to credit the balance, he or she will be required to post bond and furnish an acceptable surety thereon. Said bond shall be for the unpaid purchase price and bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid in full, and shall have the force and effect of a judgment. The bond interest rate charged on any unpaid balance is listed for each case shown in Upcoming Sales.

(B) The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the (2026) year and all subsequent years after this sale. All other delinquent taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser within ten (10) days from the date of sale.

(C) The property shall otherwise be sold free and clear of any right, title, and interest of all parties to the action and of their liens and encumbrances thereon, excepting easements and restrictions of record in the Whitley County Court Clerk’s Office and such right of redemption as may exist in favor of the United States of America or the defendant(s).

(D) If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

THE FOLLOWING PROPERTIES WILL BE SOLD:

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. I, CIVIL ACTION NO. 23-CI-441: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC, Plaintiff, vs. Leslie Willis, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 3, 2024 and subsequent Orders entered September 4, 2024, February 5, 2025, and March 30, 2026. The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum in the amount of $40,097.31, plus interest on the principal sum at the rate of 4.5% per annum from August 1, 2022 until paid.; plus the costs and fees of this action; plus attorney’s fees; plus sums advanced in payment of ad valorem taxes, insurance premiums, winterization, or in preservation of the real estate; plus any and all fees, costs, attorney’s fees, and other advance made pursuant to the terms of the Note and Mortgage, and additional amounts permitted. Property Address: 35 Jackson Subdivision, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 128-00-00-066.00

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COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-146: APEX FUND SERVICES C/F CERES TAX RECEIVABLES, LLC, PLAINTIFF, VS. LYNDA CAMPBELL, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 8, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum for certificate of delinquency for the Tax Bill in the original sum of $289.48, plus interest on the purchase price of the certificate of delinquency as of 10/1/2025 totaling $379.22 with a per diem rate of $.10 from that date until paid in full; plus an administrative fee of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $289.48; plus litigation attorney fees in the amount of $2,061.40; plus costs in the amount of $1,170.96 for a balance due as of 10/1/2025 in the amount of $4,305.54 plus interest at 12% on the actual purchase price of the certificate of delinquency. Property Address: 401 Colonel Hollow Rd., Rockholds, KY 40759. Parcel/Map ID#: 142-00-00-017.02

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COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-655: L&N Federal Credit Union, Plaintiff, vs. Rachelle M. Pifher, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 9, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum in the amount of $54,622.96 plus interest on the principal balance of $48,376.46 at the contract rate of 7.125% per annum from March 26, 2026 until paid. The Plaintiff is also granted a personal judgment against the Defendant Rachelle M. Pifher and an in rem judgment against the Defendant Benjamin Michael Pifher for the additional sum of the Plaintiff’s costs herein expended in the amount of $894.92; plus attorney fees in the amount of $2,250.00; and any additional fees/costs incurred. Property Address: 1665 Highway 26, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 126-00-00-055.00

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Dated this 16th day of June, 2026.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702

PHONE: 606-528-0616