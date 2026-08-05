Master Commissioner Sales 8-5-2026

MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES

In order to comply with the orders of the Whitley Circuit Court, the Master Commissioner will sell the property described in the following action(s) on MONDAY, AUGUST 17, 2026 at the hour of 12:00 noon, at the door of the Whitley County Judicial Center, (new courthouse), 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky.

For each sale- individually: The said property shall be sold to raise the amounts hereinafter set forth, together with interest and the costs of the action, and upon the (unless otherwise indicated) following terms and conditions.

(A) AT THE TIME OF SALE THE SUCCESSFUL BIDDER SHALL EITHER PAY CASH OR MAKE A DEPOSIT OF 10% OF THE PURCHASE PRICE WITH THE BALANCE ON CREDIT FOR THIRTY (30) DAYS. In the event the successful bidder desires or elects to credit the balance, he or she will be required to post bond and furnish an acceptable surety thereon. Said bond shall be for the unpaid purchase price and bear interest at the rate the judgment bears, from the date of sale until paid in full, and shall have the force and effect of a judgment. The bond interest rate charged on any unpaid balance is listed for each case shown in Upcoming Sales.

(B) The purchaser shall be required to assume and pay all taxes or assessments upon the property for the (2026) year and all subsequent years after this sale. All other delinquent taxes or assessments upon the property for prior years shall be paid from the sale proceeds if properly claimed in writing and filed of record by the purchaser within ten (10) days from the date of sale.

(C) The property shall otherwise be sold free and clear of any right, title, and interest of all parties to the action and of their liens and encumbrances thereon, excepting easements and restrictions of record in the Whitley County Court Clerk’s Office and such right of redemption as may exist in favor of the United States of America or the defendant(s).

(D) If the property does not bring two-thirds of its appraised value, a six (6) month right of redemption will exist pursuant to KRS 426.530 (revised July 15, 2014).

THE FOLLOWING PROPERTIES WILL BE SOLD:

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 24-CI-373: Commercial Bank, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Christina D. Martin, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on July 24, 2026, The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum in the amount of $38,330.90 as of June 8, 2026; with interest thereon and attorney fees (after May 31, 2026), undetermined, and accruing interest at $7.9759 per day until paid; also Plaintiff shall be reimbursed any additional costs and/or fees incurred, including attorney fees. There is a 2003 Belmont Mobile Home, Serial# CV03AL0451099AB located on the real property that will be included in the sale of the real property. Property Address: 930 Barton Mill Cutoff Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 101-00-00-085.00D2 & #101-00-00-085.00M2

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-463: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Brandon Hinkle, Defendant. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 6, 2026, and any subsequent Orders entered. The In Rem judgment against the Defendant, plus costs, is as follows: The sum in the amount of $160,184.63 plus interest at the rate of 6.37500% percent per from April 2, 2026, together with amounts, plus any additional fees and/or costs until paid in full, plus attorney’s fees in the amount of $3,900.00. Property Address: 7965 Cumberland Falls Highway, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 069-00-00-078.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-465: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Cody Wayne Jones, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 8, 2026, and any subsequent Orders entered. The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum of $116,315.76, plus interest in the amount of $10,069.85, plus escrow advance in the amount of $3,039.64, plus Warning Order Atty Fees in the amount of $814.52, plus title fees in the amount of $375.00, plus ore-foreclosure late fees in the amount of $205.95, plus pro rata MIP/PMI in the amount of $122.54, plus inspection fees in the amount of $74.00, plus les pendens recording fee in the amount of $52.07, plus filing fees in the amount of $26.76, plus Court costs in the amount of $334.13, plus attorney fees in the amount of $3,510.00 for a total of $134,940.22. Interest shall be at the per diem rate of $24.30 from March 20, 2026 until date of Judgment and with a post-judgment interest rate of 6% thereafter until paid, plus any additional attorneys fees and/or costs, expenses etc., incurred. Property Address: 1407 Spruce Street, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 138-30-07-002.01

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 22-CI-549: MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOHN LAMENT, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on March 16, 2026 and any subsequent Orders entered The in rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum for certificate of delinquency for the 2011 Tax Bill in the original sum of $458.60, plus accrued interest in the amount of $725.22 through October 2025, plus administrative fees of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney fees in the amount of $366.88, plus court costs in the amount of $1,612.50, and a reasonable attorneys’ fee in the amount of $1,001.25, the total judgment as of the judgment date being $4,279.45. Property Address: 75 Ainer Jackson Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 124-00-00-005.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. II, CIVIL ACTION NO. 18-CI-577: MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP, PLAINTIFF, VS. LEE EDWARD SMITH, ET AL, DEFENDANTS. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 23, 2025, and subsequent Orders entered February 20, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2012 Tax Bill in the original sum of $449.35, plus accrued interest in the amount of $624.11 through April 2025, plus administrative fees of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $183.75, as well as court costs of $1,333.07, and reasonable attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,068.75. The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2011 Tax Bill in the original sum of $444.26, plus accrued interest in the amount of $674.88 through April 2025, plus administrative fees of $115.00. The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2013 Tax Bill in the original sum of $450.35, plus accrued interest in the amount of $571.50 through April 2025, plus administrative fees of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $183.75. The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2014 Tax Bill in the original sum of $459.38, plus accrued interest in the amount of $527.85 through April 2025, plus administrative fees of $115.00, plus prelitigation attorney’s fees in the amount of $183.75, as well as court costs of $1,333.07, and reasonable attorney’s fees in the amount of $1,068.75. The sum for certificate of delinquency for 2015 Tax Bill in the original sum of $467.29, plus accrued interest in the amount of $481.01 through April 2025, plus administrative fees of $115.00, making the Judgment as of Judgment date being $8,678.05. There are no mobile homes included with this sale. Property Address: 1890 Alsile Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 060-00-00-006.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 24-CI-416: Daniel Rice, Plaintiff, VS. Robert Thompson, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on June 16, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum of $78,745.38 plus interest that has accrued thereon from September 1, 2024, accruing at the rate of 3.250% per annum, until date of judgment and thereafter at the highest rate allowed by law until paid in full, plus attorney fees incurred herein, plus any late fees. If any mobile home and/or manufactured home is situated on the real property, said shall be considered affixed to the real property and will be sold with the real property. Property Address: 140 Collins Lane, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 119-00-00-096.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-414: Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Lonnie Mills, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on November 21, 2025, and a subsequent Order entered 6/16/26 and any additional orders filed. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum in the amount of $169,555.74, plus interest from October 1, 2024 in the amount of $15,345.72, plus the escrow advance in the amount of $1,781.40, for a total in the amount of $186,682.86, together with interest at the rate of 8.250% per annum from November 21, 2025 until paid in full, plus any other charges which have accrued, plus Plaintiffs costs expended, including a reasonable attorney fee in the amount of $2,970.00 and any other costs herein expended. Property Address: 2888 North Highway 25 West, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 109-00-00-047.02

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-433: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, Plaintiff, VS. Jessica Welborn, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on January 7, 2026, and any subsequent orders entered. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The principal sum of $202,475.54 plus interest on the principal at that rate of 3.5% per annum from March 1, 2025, until paid; the costs and fees of this action; reimbursement for attorney’s fees; any sum advanced for protection of the property including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances, and attorney fees etc. Property Address: 80 Bee Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 069-30-04-007.00

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 2, CIVIL ACTION NO. 26-CI-028: Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., Plaintiff, VS. Pozy C. Clark, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 19, 2026. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum of $41,966.93 (which included principal of $39,779.58, plus interest as of December 5, 2025 of $1,057.45, late fees of $5.00, escrow advances of $667.90, and prior legal expenses of $457.00), with interest thereafter on the principal balance at the Note rate of 7.66% until paid in full, pre-judgment foreclosure costs of $1,020.27, attorney fees and costs of $1,450.00, and any additional fees and/or costs incurred. There is a 2011 Clayton Manufactured Home VIN: CLH035454TNAB that will be sold as included with the real property. Property Address: 578 Casey Road, Corbin, KY 40701. Parcel/Map ID#: 068-00-00-018.090

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-503: Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, A Missouri Limited Liability Company, Plaintiff, VS. Adam Black, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on May 7, 2026, and any subsequent Orders entered. The judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum in the amount of $265,496.13 plus interest at the rate of 6.25000 percent per annum from February 1, 2025, together with amounts for late fees and assessments for protection of the property including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances, and attorney fees for a total amount of $284,293.04 as of March 11, 2026. Property Address: 971 Tyes Ferry Rd., Rockholds, KY 40759. Parcel/Map ID#: 142-00-00-072.13 & 142-00-00-072.16

————————————————-

COMMONWEALTH OF KENTUCKY, 34TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT, DIVISION NO. 1, CIVIL ACTION NO. 25-CI-610. Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, VS. Tammy Fisher, et al, Defendants. Pursuant to a Judgment and Order of Sale entered by the Whitley Circuit Court on April 18, 2026, and any subsequent Orders entered. The In Rem judgment against the Defendants, plus costs, is as follows: The sum in the amount of $123,763.32 plus interest at the rate of 6.00000 percent per annum from August 1, 2024, together with amounts for late fees and assessments for protection of the property including but not limited to taxes and insurance, escrow advances, and attorney fees for a total amount of $152,000.41 as of March 12, 2026. Property Address: 10395 S Hwy 25 W, Williamsburg, KY 40769. Parcel/Map ID#: 134-00-00-002.00

————————————————-

Dated this 4th day of August, 2026.

HOWARD O. MANN, MASTER COMMISSIONER

WHITLEY CIRCUIT COURT

P. O. BOX 1344, CORBIN, KY 40702

PHONE: 606-528-0616