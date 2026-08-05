Legal Notices for 8-5-2026

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Donald Henry Duty, 85 Barbershop Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administrator on 7/7/2026 for the estate of Billy Ray Duty (deceased), 74 Parks Mill Dam Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Katie Blankenship, 153 Rains Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769 was appointed administratrix on 7/7/2026 for the estate of James B. Blankenship (deceased), 153 Rains Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Angie K. White, 6675 Highway 26, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed administratrix on 7/7/2026 for the estate of Phyllis Z. Price (deceased), 6675 Highway 26, Rockholds, KY 40769. The attorney for the administratrix is Jeff Tipton, P.O. Box 1284, Corbin, KY 40702.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

William Curtis Dizney has filed the final settlement for the estate of Henry Allen Dizney (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/4/2026 @ 11 am.

William Curtis Dizney has filed the final settlement for the estate of Joyce Colleen Dizney (deceased). The settlement hearing will be held on 8/4/2026 @ 11 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to July 31st, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 30th day of June, 2026.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/

District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley District Court, that the following appointments have been made:

Debra Taylor, 329 Mohawk Street, Cincinnati, OH 45214 was appointed as administratrix on 07/07/2026 for the estate of Paul DeWayne Gregory (deceased), 266 Hidden Point, Corbin, KY 40701.

Jessie Bryant, 3531 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrator on 07/07/2026 for the estate of Johnnie Nicklson (deceased), 3605 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Corbin, KY 40701.

Mary Alice Lawson, 711 McNeil Corn Creek Road, Rockholds, KY 40759 was appointed as administratrix on 07/07/2026 for the estate of Earl Samuel Tye (deceased), P.O. Box 44, Woodbine, KY 40771.

Michele Le Marple-Berndt, 148 Poor Valley Road, Rogersville, TN 37857 was appointed as executrix on 07/21/2026 for the estate of Pat Michael Marple (deceased), P.O. Box 311, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Charles E. Brock Jr, 518 Ashley Way, Lexington, KY 40503 was appointed as executor on 07/28/2026 for the estate of Charles E. Brock (deceased), 903 West 7th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Charles E. Brock Jr, 518 Ashley Way, Lexington, KY 40503 was appointed as executor on 07/28/2026 for the estate of Peggy Brock (deceased), 903 West 7th Street, Corbin, KY 40701.

Carrie Smith, 2175 KY 3442, Barbourville, KY 40906 was appointed as administratrix on 07/28/2026 for the estate of Donna Freeman (deceased), 1187 Springtown Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Carrie Smith, 2175 KY 3442, Barbourville, KY 40906 was appointed as administratrix on 07/28/2026 for the estate of Tommy Freeman (deceased), 1187 Springtown Road, Rockholds, KY 40759.

Jason Ellis, 1045 Youngs Cemetery Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrator on 07/28/2026 for the estate of Calvin Jennings Ellis (deceased), 815 Devils Creek Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Joann McVey Edwards, 185 Steele Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as executrix on 07/28/2026 for the estate of Granville Pearl Harris, Jr. (deceased), 185 Steele Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Walter G. Sizemore, 172 Casey Road, Corbin, KY 40701 was appointed as administrator on 07/28/2026 for the estate of Angela Whitaker (deceased), 192 Casey Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2026.

Gary W. Barton, Clerk

District & Circuit Courts

Whitley County

Williamsburg, KY 40769

NOTICE:

Tanya Leann Calder Worley has filed the final settlement for the estate of Nina Jean Calder (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 09/29/2026 at 11:00 am.

Rosalee Davis has filed the final settlement for the estate of Matilda Moses Cox (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 09/29/2026 at 11:00 am.

Derell David Moye has filed the final settlement for the estate of Frances Jean Moye (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 09/29/2026 at 11:00 am.

Henry C. Owens has filed the final settlement for the estate of Gail Ann Owens (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 09/29/2026 at 11:00 am.

Irven Robinson has filed the final settlement for the estate of Cheryl L. Robinson (deceased). The settlement hearing will be 09/29/2026 at 11:00 am.

Exceptions, if any, must be filed prior to August 31st, 2026.

The hearing will be held at Whitley District Court, 100 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

Given under my hand this 31st day of July, 2026.

Gary W. Barton

Whitley Circuit/District Courts

Williamsburg, KY 40769

WHITLEY COUNTY FISCAL COURT

Publication of the Fiscal Year Audit for 2026

As Required by Kentucky Revised Statues

The complete audit report(s), including financial statements and supplemental information, is on file at the office of the County Treasurer for Fiscal Year 2026 and are available for public inspection during normal business hours. Any citizen or person may obtain a copy of the complete audit(s) for the year ending 2026 for a charge of $0.25 per page or may download the complete audit at www.whitleycountyfiscalcourt.com/Audits.asp in .pdf format free of charge. Citizens may obtain copies of the financial statement prepared in accordance with KRS 424.220, when a financial statement is required by KRS 424.220, are available to the public at no cost at the Whitley County courthouse located at 200 Main Street, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

LEGAL NOTICE

In accordance with Chapters 65 and 424 of the Kentucky Revised Statutes, the financial report and supporting data may be inspected by the public at the Whitley County Conservation District, located at 1707 Cumberland Falls Hwy, Suite L3, Corbin, KY, between the hours of 9:00am and 5:00pm Monday through Friday. Meetings are held monthly on the third Thursday of the month at 9:00am, except for November and December, and are open to the public. Citizens serving on the Whitley County Conservation District Board of Supervisors are:

Mr. Jackie R. Smith, 165 Wild Horse Way, Corbin, KY 40701, Chairman

Owen “Glen” Croley, 183 Clover Brook Lane, Corbin, Ky 40701, Vice Chairman

Harold Prewitt, 211 Angel Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Sec-Treasurer

Anne Bays, 1970 West Hwy 204, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Member

Joann Siler, 114 Lud Tolliver Road, Williamsburg KY 40769, Member

Mr. Brian Prewitt, 325 E. S. Pittman Road, Corbin, KY 40701, Member

Mr. Marvin Lee Bryant, P.O. Box 396, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Member

Mr. Danny Jones, 1000 Ryan Cemetery Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769, Associate

Mr. Carl Rains, 20 Pleasant Ridge Lane, Woodbine, KY 40771, Associate