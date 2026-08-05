Carol Sue McCulley, age 83, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at her home.

She was born on February 6, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late John Everett Jones and Nellie Pauline Jones.

Carol was a devoted member of Kensee Baptist Church who loved her faith deeply and attended services whenever the doors were open. A nurse by profession, she worked for many years at Williamsburg Nursing Home. Carol had a passion for farming and a deep affection for animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Ward; two sisters, Joyce Ann Barth and Mable Lorene Jones; and her son-in-law, John Alonzo Jones.

Carol is survived by her children, Randy Ward (Retha) of Williamsburg, KY, Buddy Ward of Williamsburg, KY, Robert Ward (Kellie) of LaFollette, TN and Billie Faye Jones of Williamsburg, KY

She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Benjimaine Ward, David Ward, Joseph Ward, Aaron Thomas, Shane Ward, Carolyn Jones, and John Austin Jones; two great-grandchildren, Lyle Bowman and John Mason Bowman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service is Wednesday, August 5, at 1:00 PM in the Croley Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Floyd Hale officiating.

Interment will follow at Cox Cemetery on Kensee Hollow Road.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.