Menu
Search
Subscribe
Obituaries

Carol Sue McCulley

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Carol Sue McCulley, age 83, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2026, at her home.
She was born on February 6, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late John Everett Jones and Nellie Pauline Jones.
Carol was a devoted member of Kensee Baptist Church who loved her faith deeply and attended services whenever the doors were open. A nurse by profession, she worked for many years at Williamsburg Nursing Home. Carol had a passion for farming and a deep affection for animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Loretta Ward; two sisters, Joyce Ann Barth and Mable Lorene Jones; and her son-in-law, John Alonzo Jones.
Carol is survived by her children, Randy Ward (Retha) of Williamsburg, KY, Buddy Ward of Williamsburg, KY, Robert Ward (Kellie) of LaFollette, TN and Billie Faye Jones of Williamsburg, KY
She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Benjimaine Ward, David Ward, Joseph Ward, Aaron Thomas, Shane Ward, Carolyn Jones, and John Austin Jones; two great-grandchildren, Lyle Bowman and John Mason Bowman; as well as several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service is Wednesday, August 5, at 1:00 PM in the Croley Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Floyd Hale officiating.
Interment will follow at Cox Cemetery on Kensee Hollow Road.
Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Share
Posted by:
Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
Previous article
Strictly Business Summer 2026
Next article
Legal Notices for 8-5-2026

CLASSIC HITS 96.7 ((( LIVE! )))

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

David Allen Dunn

Linda Carpenter Linda Carpenter -
David Allen Dunn, 79, passed away on Monday, July...

Master Commissioner Sales 8-5-2026

Jennifer Benfield Jennifer Benfield -
MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders...

Legal Notices for 8-5-2026

Jennifer Benfield Jennifer Benfield -
NOTICE: Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley...

Strictly Business Summer 2026

Jennifer K. Perkins Jennifer K. Perkins -
Click here to read!
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

David Allen Dunn

Obituaries 0
David Allen Dunn, 79, passed away on Monday, July...

Master Commissioner Sales 8-5-2026

Master Commisioner 0
MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders...

Legal Notices for 8-5-2026

Legal Notices 0
NOTICE: Notice is hereby given by order of the Whitley...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.