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Obituaries

David Allen Dunn

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

David Allen Dunn, 79, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2026 in Lexington, KY.
He was originally from Corbin and graduated from Corbin High School. He served in the Army during Vietnam and was an American Legion member. He was employed with the USPS for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary E. Dunn and Hugh Dunn.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Sweeney of Corbin; brother and sister-in-law, John and Sharon Dunn of Madisonville; nephew, Chris Sweeney of Corbin; three great-nieces and two great-great-nieces.
The body was handled by the Bluegrass Crematory in Lexington.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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