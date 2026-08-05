NIBROC kicks off today with carnival rides at 6 p.m.

Corbin continues to celebrate 250 years of America with sports, music, carnival rides and more fun at the 74th annual NIBROC Festival this week.

NIBROC returns to downtown Corbin at 6 p.m. Wednesday with carnival rides and attractions provided by Paradise Amusements Inc. The carnival will open each night at 6 p.m. For Wednesday night only, ride all you want armbands will be $20. For Thursday through Saturday, carnival armbands will cost $25. Tickets are also available for purchase at $1 per ticket or $20 for 24 tickets. A single ride ranges from three to seven tickets.

WWII Navy fighter pilot and former local businessman Paul Jones will be the grand master at this year’s NIBROC Parade Thursday evening. Jones will turn 104 years old on Oct. 31.

The NIBROC Parade will lineup at 6 p.m. Thursday on Master Street and the parade will start at 7 p.m. and go from Master Street to Kentucky Street. The parade will feature floats, vintage cars, Shriner vehicles and the Corbin High School Marching Band.

Starting Thursday, the Beer Garden will open at 7 p.m. each day at Sanders Park. ID is required.

Seven sports tournaments will be held throughout the festival starting with a women’s pickleball tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Corbin Recreation Center. This marks NIBROC’s 5th Annual Pickleball Tournament, which continues with a men’s tournament at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and a mixed gender tournament at noon on Saturday.

The Pepsi NIBROC Volleyball Tournament runs from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thursday and Friday and starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Corbin volleyball courts off Main Street.

The annual NIBROC Amateur Cornhole Tournament will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Mallory Davis- State Farm parking lot. Registration begins at 10:30. There is a $20 entry fee per participating team, and the winner will receive a 100% payout plus an additional $200 from State Farm agents Mallory Davis, Mike Jones and Mike Sparks.

The NIBROC Car and Bike Show will line Depot Street on Saturday. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m. Judging starts at noon, and a trophy presentation for the winner will be at 2 p.m. The Hughes Harris Masonic Lodge is sponsoring this year’s car and bike show.