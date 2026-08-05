NIBROC is upon us

When you are the managing editor of a small community newspaper, you “get” to do some stuff editors are bigger newspaper don’t have to do, such as filling up the jug for the water cooler, taking out the glue trap with the dead lizard and checking upstairs in the attic after some of the ladies heard a noise and are convinced there is a racoon up there. (It turned out just to be a fallen ceiling tile…LOL.)

The latest case in point was last Wednesday. Our long-time newspaper delivery driver, Andy Welsh, left us for the greener pastures of California. (Cannot imagine why he would want to do that…LOL.) I wish him well.

Timothy Wyatt, who used to be a reporter and part-time delivery driver for us, agreed to take the delivery driver job back over. It had been a while since he had done the route, so I went with him and drove the van while he dropped off the papers at each stop, collected the old newspapers and emptied our coin operated racks.

Early on things got a little interesting when I spotted what was either a giant yellow jacket, a wasp or a hornet in the van. I quickly put it in park and Timothy, and I bailed out of the van. We hurriedly opened the doors and waited for it to fly out.

Nothing like a little rush of adrenaline to start your day.

Bees occasionally get into vehicles, so we did not think too much of it the first time it happened. Then it happened again and again and again and again. One time we pulled off into a gravel area next to someone’s driveway of KY 26. We counted a total of six bugs for the day.

The only thing we could figure is maybe the insects had built a nest somewhere in the van or under it, but we never did see a nest or see where the insects originated.

I stopped off at W.D. Bryants and bought some bug bombs on the way to drop the van back off at the printing plant. I set off a couple in hopes of taking care of the problem.

It was good to see Timothy again and catch up. He left us last year to take a teaching position at Williamsburg Independent School, which only ended up lasting for one year.

This past week was a week of goodbyes for us at the News Journal. Reporter Leeann Fragosa left us and is going back into teaching elementary school. I will miss her like crazy. Leeann is like a ray of sunshine. She just seems to brighten up everything when she is around.

While I will miss her, I am happy to see she is going back into education. I think education is probably what she is destined to do long-term. I can see her being good at it.

Also, this past week, Corbin native Gray Hawkins completed their summer internship with us. It has been great getting to know Gray. We shared an office this summer. She is an interesting person and has the makings to be a very good journalist. I expect great things of Gray in the future.

Now to switch gears and discuss a couple of other subjects before I conclude this column.

The 74th Annual NIBROC Festival is taking place Wednesday through Saturday.

Organizers always have a great lineup of events for the festival, including a pickleball tournament, a cornhole tournament, the volleyball tournament, a carnival, the NIBROC Parade, and a car and bike show to name just a few events.

I always enjoy looking at antique cars. To me a lot of these vehicles are works of art. The hood ornaments on many of these old vehicles are almost like miniature sculptures. You can tell a lot of love, sweat and tears have gone into preserving these vehicles.

One of the featured musical acts caught my eye. The Wildflowers will be playing Friday evening. The band bills itself as “America’s #1 Tom Petty Tribute.”

A buddy of mine used to play a Tom Petty cassette tape – I know I am dating myself here – when we would take road trips in college up to Cincinnati to watch the Reds play.

I look forward to watching this band play.

Good tribute acts are fun to watch. I have seen an Eagles tribute band, a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band, and a trio of Elvis impersonators play. All were very enjoyable.

I am taking my dad to see a Beatles tribute band next month.

NIBROC has a little something for everyone. I would encourage people to get out, enjoy some good food, bump into some old friends and have a good time. There is literally a little something for everyone at this festival.

Not that NIBROC is not already enough to do, but there is another big event happening Saturday in Whitley County.

The 10th Annual Kayaking for Kids kayak, canoe and Jon boat race is once again taking place. Over the past decade, this event has raised more than $250,000 for elementary school family resource centers and youth sports programs in Whitley County.

Registration for this year’s race will start at 8 a.m. on Saturday and the race will start at 10 a.m. This year’s race will start at the Croley Bend Boat Ramp and will go to the Ballard Ford East River Access.

This is great event, which raises money for a good cause. So, if you like getting out on the water, then you might want to take part.

Find out more information about this year’s race on the Whitley County Fiscal Court Facebook page or call the Whitley County Judge-Executive’s Office at (606) 549-6000.