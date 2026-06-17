Public RecordsLawsuits Lawsuits By: Mark White Date: June 17, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White Tagscircuit court lawsuitslawsuitspublic recordsSource: Laurel Circuit Clerk's OfficeWhitley County Previous articleMarriage LicensesNext articleMaster Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026 SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Williamsburg superintendent contract renewed Corbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse Legal Notices for 6-17-2026 Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026 Marriage Licenses More like thisRelated Williamsburg superintendent contract renewed Leeann Fragosa - June 17, 2026 The Williamsburg Board of Education approved a one-year contract... Corbin man arrested in child sexual abuse material investigation previously convicted of sexual abuse Mark White - June 17, 2026 A Corbin man previously convicted of sexually abusing a... Legal Notices for 6-17-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 17, 2026 No legal notices, other than Master Commissioner sales, were... Master Commissioner Sales 6-17-2026 Jennifer Benfield - June 17, 2026 MASTER COMMISSIONER SALES In order to comply with the orders...