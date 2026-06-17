Lynn Camp names new basketball coach

Former Barbourville head coach Amy Shields is making her way down the Cumberland Gap Parkway to take over the Lynn Camp Lady Wildcats basketball program.

Shields replaces Janet Jones, who joined the team in 2025.

Last season, the Lady Wildcats went 6-18 on the season, 1-12 in region play and 0-6 in the district.

In a social media announcement, Lynn Camp officials highlighted Shields “wealth of experience” and “successful coaching career.”

Shields led the Barbourville Lady Tigers starting in 2022.

This season, the Lady Tigers went 11-15 on the season, 6-12 in region play and 4-4 in the district. Her team went on to win the 51st District Championship and made its first region tournament appearance since 2022.