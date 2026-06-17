Corbin: What to do, where to go and who to see

By Leeann Fragosa and Mark White

Corbin will have no shortage of events taking place in the coming weeks.

Wrestling

Professional wrestling fans will have the opportunity to see the superstars of WWE NXT Live! From 7:30 to 9:30 this Friday at the Corbin Arena.

The event will feature NXT superstars including NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne Naraku, Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice, Shiloh Hill, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Jaida Parker and NXT Tag Team Champions The Vanity Project among other performers, according to the Corbin Arena website.

Tickets can be purchased at the Corbin Arena Website.

Live Music

Live music fans can catch local musicians Jordan Allen and Jordan Lee King, starting at 8 p.m. this Saturday at Kenny’s: The Other Rogers, which is located at 4672 5th St. in Corbin. General admission tickets are $10, and VIP booths are available at $50 and include seats for four guests, four drinks and signed artist poster. The event will also have a full bar and food truck.

The music will continue as Corbin Downtown Manager Jacob Roan said Moonbow Nights will return June 25 with Joey’s Van out of Knoxville performing. The band performs music from the 1990s and 2000s.

County Wide is scheduled to perform at Moonbow Nights on July 30.

Moonbow Nights features live music and local foods. It is a family friendly event.

Fitness

Rise & Flow: Summer Yoga Series is inviting the community to enjoy a free, outdoor yoga experience at 9 a.m. this Saturday at Nibroc Park. Participants are encouraged to bring a mat. The next one is scheduled for July 11 at the beach volleyball court and the last one is scheduled for Aug. 1 at the Corbin Fitness Court.

On June 27 is the Kentucky Untamed: Herpetology Hike from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. The hike lasts two hours and focuses on plant life.

Fourth of July

The City of Corbin will host its Independence Day festivities on July 3 at the Corbin Arena parking lot.

The Whiskey Ridge band will be performing, followed by a fireworks show.

“We want the public to come out for free fireworks on the City of Corbin, enjoy a good band, come and have fun,” Corbin City Manager Scott Williamson noted.

The Whiskey Ridge website describes the band as a bridge between county and rock genres.

Sparkle before the 4th is an event of more than 30 vendors full of handmade goods, treats, lemonades and more. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 27 at Harvey’s on Main.