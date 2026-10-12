Patricia Gail “Patty” Fore Bunch, age 59, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2026, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born February 16, 1967, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Clyde E. Meadors and Marcella Meadors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, John Fore; her father-in-law, William “Buck” Bunch; and her mother-in-law, Ollie Bunch.

Patty dedicated many years of service as a phlebotomist and retired from Baptist Health Corbin. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who deeply loved her family.

She is survived by her loving husband, Anthony “Tony” Bunch of Williamsburg, KY; five children: Amy Bunch of Keavy, KY, Presley Bunch of Barbourville, KY, William Bunch (Kylee) of Corbin, KY, Shiloh Bunch of Williamsburg, KY, and Seth Bunch of Williamsburg, KY; four grandchildren: Malachi Lunsford, Aisley Lunsford, Emmett Lunsford, and McKenzie Lunsford; two sisters: Theresa Askins and Lisa Rhodes (Teddy), both of Williamsburg, KY; two brothers: Ronnie Meadors (Tammy) and Richard Meadors, both of Williamsburg, KY; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation is Tuesday, October 13, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home Chapel. Family hour begins at 5:00 PM.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, October 14, at 2:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Meadors and Rev. Roger Meadors officiating and special remarks by Shiloh Bunch.

Interment will be at Canadatown Cemetery following the service.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.