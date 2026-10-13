Governor announces FEMA funding for state

Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced Kentucky has secured more than $21.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster funds, including more than $2.1 million in funds for Laurel, Knox and Whitley counties, to reimburse Kentucky cities, counties and utilities for expenses incurred during severe weather events in 2019, 2021, 2025 and 2026, as well as a Bowling Green hospital for protective measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From federally declared weather disasters to the pandemic, Kentucky was owed millions of dollars to help our communities and our people recover and I am proud my administration was able to secure these funds so that we can continue to move forward together,” said Beshear. “This federal support is essential, and I will continue the work to ensure every dollar promised to our commonwealth is delivered.”

Local funding projects included: