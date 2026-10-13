Uncategorized Where do you read the News Journal? By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: October 13, 2026 Thank you to everyone who stopped by the News Journal’s booth at the 2026 SOAR Summit to learn more about our newspaper! Jennifer K. Perkins Tags2026photo gallerySOARsummit Previous articleGovernor announces FEMA funding for state SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Governor announces FEMA funding for state Patricia Gail “Patty” Fore Bunch Williamsburg Water Department recognized Louise Partin Bobbie Sutton Huddleston More like thisRelated Governor announces FEMA funding for state Staff - October 13, 2026 Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced Kentucky has secured more... Patricia Gail “Patty” Fore Bunch Linda Carpenter - October 12, 2026 Patricia Gail “Patty” Fore Bunch, age 59, of Williamsburg,... Williamsburg Water Department recognized Staff - October 12, 2026 The Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet Department of Environmental... Louise Partin Linda Carpenter - October 12, 2026 Louise Partin, age 97, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away...