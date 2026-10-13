Where do you read the News Journal?

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By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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Governor announces FEMA funding for state

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Governor announces FEMA funding for state

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Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced Kentucky has secured more...

Patricia Gail “Patty” Fore Bunch

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Patricia Gail “Patty” Fore Bunch, age 59, of Williamsburg,...

Williamsburg Water Department recognized

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