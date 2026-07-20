Roscoe “Junior” Meadors, age 85, of Wofford, Kentucky, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. He was born on June 12, 1941, in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late Roscoe Meadors and Hattie Meadors.

Junior was raised in Piney Grove, Kentucky, and in 1960 married the love of his life, Alberta Meadors.

Together they built a life centered on faith, family, and service. He faithfully served as an Elder at Brown’s Creek Church of Christ for more than 60 years, where he was respected for his unwavering devotion to God, his church family, and his community.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ulyss Meadors, Arlis Meadors, and Roy Meadors; his sister, Geneva Pennington (Paul); his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sherman and Mary Perkins; his brothers-in-law, Oscar Perkins and Lee Perkins; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Albert (Pauline) Perkins, Ernest (Chrissy) Perkins, and Jess (Lucy) Perkins; his beloved niece, Karen Perkins; his nephew, Timothy Morris; and his son-in-law, Paul Hill.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Alberta Meadors of Williamsburg, Kentucky; his daughter, Elizabeth Grimes (Scott) of Lexington, Kentucky; and his two grandsons, Dillon Grimes and Brent Grimes, both of Lexington.

He also leaves behind three special nieces and nephews whom he loved as his own: Jerome (Jamie) Perkins of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Randy (Brenda) Perkins of Corbin, Kentucky, and Kathy Tibbs (Rick) of Rittman, Ohio. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cherished church family, and many dear friends who will deeply miss him.

Funeral services were conducted by his nephews, Alvin Perkins and Jerome Perkins.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements