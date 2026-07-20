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Belvia Anne Jones

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

Belvia Anne Jones, age 77, of Corbin, Ky., formerly of the Emlyn community passed away Saturday, July 18, 2026, at Christian Health Center in Corbin, Ky.
She was born June 23, 1949 in Dizney, Ky. to the late John R. and Annie M. Satterfield Jones. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Curtis Jones and Wilburn Jones; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Jones and Helen Jones; nephew, John Jones; and a great nephew, Brandon Jones.
She is survived by three nieces, Hileanna Jones of Lily, Ky., Deborah Simpson of Lily, Ky. and Kim Jones Dean (Darrell) of Goshen, Ohio; two nephews, Tony Jones (Pam) of Williamsburg, Ky., Keith Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio; several great nieces, great nephews, cousins and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral service was Monday July 20, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Chuck Evans officiating. Interment followed in Emlyn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Corbin Senior Citizens Meals on Wheels Program in Corbin, Ky.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home n charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
Linda Carpenter
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