Pat Michael Marple was born February 21, 1947, in Jellico, TN and departed this life on July 15, 2026.

Pat lived a life marked by humility, service, and steadfast faith.

For over half a century, he owned and operated Williamsburg Dry Cleaners, where he greeted every customer with warmth and treated every garment with care. His business wasn’t just a livelihood — it was a place where friendships were formed, stories were shared, and community was built.

His greatest calling, however, was serving God. He was a faithful member of Main Street Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, head usher, Sunday School teacher, and a trusted leader. His ministry wasn’t a role – it was who he was.

Each week, he brought comfort and encouragement to residents at Williamsburg Nursing home offering devotions, prayer, and companionship.

Above all, he cherished his family. His love for his wife, Esther, was steady, tender, and lifelong — a partnership built on faith, devotion, and quiet strength. His daughter, Micki, was his joy, his pride, and his constant blessing. He supported her with the same unwavering heart he showed the world, celebrating her accomplishments and guiding her with gentle wisdom.

Adding his Vietnam service in the United States Air Force gives his obituary an even deeper sense of honor, sacrifice, and strength. His military service helped mold him into who he was; his faith, his family, and his life of service.

He was known for his gentle humor, his steady work ethic, and his ability to make everyone feel seen and valued. Whether at church, at his shop, or in the community, he lived out his faith with quiet consistency.

He leaves behind a legacy of faith, hard work, and love-one built not on titles, but on daily acts of service and compassion. His impact on his family, church, and community will continue to shine through the countless lives he touched.

Pat leaves behind his daughter, Micki and husband Ben as well as several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends who will mourn his passing.

Pat is preceded in death by his wife, Esther Marple; his parents, Pat and Mary Katherine Marple; and his sisters, Mary Margaret Wendall and Sandra Rhodes.

Visitation for Pat will be Saturday, July 25, at 11 am until 1 pm with the funeral service starting at 1pm also on Saturday July 25, at Croley Funeral Home.

Dr. Donnie Bruce Patrick and Rev. Josh Bowman officiating.

Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.