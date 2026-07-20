Breaking NewsHeadline Former acting chief resigns from London Police Department By: Mark White Date: July 20, 2026 Former acting chief of the London Police Department Bobby Day resigned from the department Monday. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsBobbydayLondonpoliceresignation Previous articleI-75 temporary closure by KYTCNext articleRoscoe “Junior” Meadors SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Pat Michael Marple Belvia Anne Jones Roscoe “Junior” Meadors I-75 temporary closure by KYTC Wrestling’s illusion helps audiences forget about ‘humdrum’ life More like thisRelated Pat Michael Marple Linda Carpenter - July 20, 2026 Pat Michael Marple was born February 21, 1947, in... Belvia Anne Jones Linda Carpenter - July 20, 2026 Belvia Anne Jones, age 77, of Corbin, Ky., formerly... Roscoe “Junior” Meadors Linda Carpenter - July 20, 2026 Roscoe “Junior” Meadors, age 85, of Wofford, Kentucky, passed... I-75 temporary closure by KYTC Staff - July 20, 2026 Be on the look out for a temporary I-75...