I-75 temporary closure by KYTC

Be on the look out for a temporary I-75 road closure in Laurel County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists and emergency responders Interstate 75 at mile point 49 in Laurel County will be closed from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. July 21 to allow the Kentucky State Police to conduct an accident reconstruction.

During the closure, southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 25 at exit 49 and will re-enter Interstate 75 at exit 41. Motorists should expect delays and allow additional travel time while traveling through the area.

Detour signs and portable message boards will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.