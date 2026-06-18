Menu
Search
Subscribe
CommunityEventsE-Editions

STAY-CATION 2026: Special Section

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

Date:

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Share
Written by:
Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
Previous article
Medical cannabis dispensary could open this month
Next article
Yeager terminated as South Laurel High School teacher, swim coach

Subscribe

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Woman indicted for endangerment

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg woman...

Grand Jury indicts two for failure to comply with sex offender registration

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted an Ohio man...

Rape charge added in North Carolina man’s child porn case

Mark White Mark White -
A $1 million cash bond has been set for...

Grand Jury indicts Hamblin for fleeing or evading police, DUI

Mark White Mark White -
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man...
spot_img

About Us

The News Journal is a Kentucky Press Association award winning newspaper. It is the legal paper of record for Whitley County.

Contact Us

The Latest

Woman indicted for endangerment

News 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg woman...

Grand Jury indicts two for failure to comply with sex offender registration

News 0
The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted an Ohio man...

Rape charge added in North Carolina man’s child porn case

News 0
A $1 million cash bond has been set for...

Subscribe

© 2026 The News Journal. All Rights Reserved.