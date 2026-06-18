HeadlineNews Medical cannabis dispensary could open this month By: Mark White Date: June 18, 2026 Corbin’s first medical cannabis dispensary is expected to open soon. Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Mark White TagsAssistant City Manager Jacob RoanCorbin City Collector Skye HedrickCorbin City CommissionKentucky League of CitiesSpeakeasy Dispensary Previous articleOld Town Grill wins Burger Week 2026 after streak brokenNext articleSTAY-CATION 2026: Special Section SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Woman indicted for endangerment Grand Jury indicts two for failure to comply with sex offender registration Rape charge added in North Carolina man’s child porn case Grand Jury indicts Hamblin for fleeing or evading police, DUI London man sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison by federal judge More like thisRelated Woman indicted for endangerment Mark White - June 18, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg woman... Grand Jury indicts two for failure to comply with sex offender registration Mark White - June 18, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted an Ohio man... Rape charge added in North Carolina man’s child porn case Mark White - June 18, 2026 A $1 million cash bond has been set for... Grand Jury indicts Hamblin for fleeing or evading police, DUI Mark White - June 18, 2026 The Whitley County Grand Jury indicted a Williamsburg man...