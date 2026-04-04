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Two flown out after wreck with train

By: Mark White

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First responders had to extricate two people trapped in a pick-up truck Friday afternoon after it collided with a train in Rockholds. The pair were then flown out by emergency medical helicopters.

The wreck occurred about 2:19 p.m. near the intersection of KY-26 and Tyes Ferry Road around the 9000 block of KY-26, according to social media posts by Rockholds Volunteer Fire Department and Woodbine Fire and Rescue.

When units arrived on the scene, they located the pick-up truck on the side of the railway with two occupants entrapped. Fire units from four local volunteer fire departments quickly extricated the patients from the vehicle.

Whitley County EMS treated them at the scene and transported them to Whitley North Elementary School where first responders had set up an emergency landing zone. Two Air Evac Lifeteam emergency medical helicopters awaited and transported the patients to a trauma center.

The engineer and conductor of the locomotive were not injured.

Rockholds Volunteer Fire Department received mutual aid from Woodbine, Goldbug Volunteer Fire Department and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Whitley County Emergency Management, Whitley County EMS and the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the accident.

Photos courtesy of Woodbine Fire and Rescue and Rockholds Volunteer Fire Department
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