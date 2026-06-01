Larry Davis Kersey, born December 30, 1963, resided in Williamsburg, Kentucky, and passed away on the 27 of May, 2026, at the Baptist Health-Corbin.

Larry was a thoughtful man who was well-known in his community. He spent his career dedicating over 30 years of service to the Whitley County Road Department. His dedication was recognized upon his retirement: a testament of his commitment to his work and the community he served.

Larry is survived by his companion, Jennifer White; his sons, Joseph Kersey (Rachael) and Jason Kersey (Anissia); his daughter, Kayla Helton (Danny); and his grandchildren, Levi Kersey, McKenzie Kersey, Syreeta Meadows, Katie Kersey, Desirae Ashenfelter, Alexis Turner, Trinity Harvey, Danny Ray Helton and Dalton Helton, and Allen Kersey; he was also blessed with a great-grandchild, DeLeza Thomas.

Larry leaves behind his brothers, Ronnie Kersey (Tracy) and Wayne Kersey; as well as several nieces and nephews. His extended family and a host of friends will also mourn his passing. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Kersey and Crystal Gail Kersey.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, starting at 4:00 pm at the Croley Funeral Home, located at 103 South 2nd Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky. The memorial service will follow the same day at 6:00 pm with Rev. Deion Meadows officiating, also held at the Croley Funeral Home.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.