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David A. Mullis

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

Date:

David A. Mullis, age 74, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, May 29, 2026 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.
He was born October 1, 1951, in Gausdale, KY, to the late Arnold and Dorothy Marie Wells Mullis. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Norma Faye Mullis; and one brother, Jesse Mullis.
David spent his life helping others in every way he could and even in death, he gave the ultimate gift by choosing to be an organ donor.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Mullis of Williamsburg, KY; two children, David Lee Mullis (Alicia) of Williamsburg, KY, Heather Mullis (Stacy Carter) of Williamsburg, KY; two grandchildren, Darren Mullis (Jessica), Brailey Mullis; three great-grandchildren, Hollee Dye, Bella Pierce, Harper Mullis; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 3, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Curt Vanover officiating.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM until the funeral hour Wednesday, June 3, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.
Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

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Linda Carpenter
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