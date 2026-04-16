SportsSoftball Whitley Co. softball run-rules Williamsburg in fifth inning By: Jennifer K. Perkins Date: April 16, 2026 The Lady Colonels defeated the Lady Jackets, 14-0, in five innings on April 9. Whitley County has won the last 11 match ups against Williamsburg. The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. on May 7 at Williamsburg. Jennifer K. Perkins TagsLady ColonelsLady Jacketssoftball Previous articleCorbin downs W’burg in district matchupNext articleMan charged after reportedly impersonating a Walmart employee SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Man charged after reportedly impersonating a Walmart employee Corbin downs W’burg in district matchup Officials talk Old Fashioned Trading Days contingency plans after downtown fire Colonel Fest 2026 Night Work Begins on I-75 in Whitley County More like thisRelated Man charged after reportedly impersonating a Walmart employee Mark White - April 16, 2026 An April 20 preliminary hearing has been scheduled for... Corbin downs W’burg in district matchup Jennifer K. Perkins - April 16, 2026 The Corbin Redhounds defeated the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets at... Officials talk Old Fashioned Trading Days contingency plans after downtown fire Mark White - April 16, 2026 Williamsburg leaders are coming up with two plans for... Colonel Fest 2026 Staff - April 16, 2026 Colonel Fest was successful. The two-day event honors Colonel...