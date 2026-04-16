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Whitley Co. softball run-rules Williamsburg in fifth inning

By: Jennifer K. Perkins

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The Lady Colonels defeated the Lady Jackets, 14-0, in five innings on April 9.

Whitley County has won the last 11 match ups against Williamsburg.

The two teams will meet again at 6 p.m. on May 7 at Williamsburg.

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Jennifer K. Perkins
Jennifer K. Perkins
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