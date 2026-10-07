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Wilma (Marlow) Corner

Posted By: Linda Carpenter

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Wilma (Marlow) Corner, age 71, of Tackett Creek (Duff), Tennessee passed away Sunday, October 04, 2026, at Beech Tree Manor. She was born April 27, 1955, in Jellico, Tennessee.
Wilma is preceded in death by son, Russell Corner; father, Dee Marlow; mother, Mary (Eastridge) Marlow; brothers, Thurman, Arlie, Herman, Woodrow, Lester, Leslie and Jerry Marlow; sisters, Velma Webb and Kathy McClanahan; nieces, Jessica Marlow, Brenda Marlow; and nephews, Darryl Marlow, and Mike Marlow.
She is survived by son, Eddie Dewayne Corner; like a daughter, Melissa Anne Marlow; grandchildren, Austin Corner, Angela Corner; sisters, Lois LeMarr and husband Roy, Vina Moore and husband Clarence; brother-in-law, Herman Webb; sisters-in-law, Billie Sue Marlow, Faye Marlow; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn her passing.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm on Friday, October 9, at Harp Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. with Rev. Ray Woods and Rev. Warren Marlowe officiating.
Burial will follow in the Webb-LeMarr Family Cemetery in Duff, TN.
Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

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Linda Carpenter
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