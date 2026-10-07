Carrie Mae King, 75, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.

Carrie was a loving wife, a loving and gentle mother, and a caring presence to her family and those around her. She was known for her kind heart and gentle spirit.

No matter what situation someone found themselves in, Carrie always seemed to have the best advice to offer. Her wisdom, love, and willingness to listen will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was a member of Calvary Holiness Church in Pineville, Kentucky.

Carrie is survived by her husband, Eddie Joe King of Williamsburg; her daughter, Lisa Teague, and husband, Rev. Ron Teague, of Williamsburg; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Charlie Bryant, and wife, Angie, along with many nieces and nephews.

Carrie was preceded in death by her son, James King; grandson, James Benjamin King; mother, Shelby Bryant; and brother, Donald Bryant.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rocky Kirk officiating.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.