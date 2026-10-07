Ricky Curnutt, 77, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at his home on October 3, 2026. Born on February 22, 1949, in Harlan, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Jimmie and Beulah Lumpkins Curnutt.

Ricky dedicated himself to his education and career, earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

A proud veteran, he went on to work for the Commonwealth of Kentucky in Mining Reclamation across the Middlesboro and London areas. Beyond his professional life, Ricky was known as a strong man of faith who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He leaves behind a vast and loving family to cherish his memory.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Virginia Hill Curnutt; his three children, Tommy Joe Curnutt of Chicago, Illinois, Timothy Wayne Curnutt of Williamsburg, Kentucky, and Kimberly Renee Curnutt of Williamsburg, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald Curnutt, Roger Curnutt, and Gregory Allen Curnutt.

Services to celebrate Ricky’s life will be held on Saturday, October 10, with visitation beginning at 2:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Croley Funeral Home chapel. The funeral service will take place at 3:00 PM at the same location, officiated by Rev. Ricky Salyer and Rev. Paul Cooper.

He will be laid to rest at the Curnutt Family Cemetery located at 2010 Louden Road in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.