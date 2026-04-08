Appalachian Mountain Wrestling coming to The Corbin Arena

Appalachian Mountain Wrestling (AMW) announced it will bring the ‘Super Bowl of Wrestling’ to The Corbin Arena on Aug. 22, following a press conference on April 1.

The all-day event will include a wrestling convention featuring meet-and-greet opportunities with current stars and legends, as well as wrestling-related vendors.

Founded in 2016 in Hazard AMW set out to revive professional wrestling throughout Kentucky and is the first independent professional wrestling promotion to have an event at The Corbin Arena.

AMW is known for its charity work, hosting events for nonprofits to help raise funds, and plans to continue those efforts.

“We’re getting our name out there,” said AMW President Kyle Maggard. “We feel like the next step in our growth is to put on a very huge event.”

Maggard said Corbin stood out as the ideal location for the event.

“We think Corbin is a great town to do this in,” said Maggard. “We’re hoping to make it a mega event. We’re hoping that we could grow in this community because I really like this community.”

Maggard also outlined plans to establish scholarships for local student athletes.

“We want to keep giving back to the community,” said Maggard. “We’re going to try and start a nonprofit where we take money from our events… We’re going to start giving out scholarships to student athletes. I’m trying to put together a committee where we could pick those.”

AMW General Manager Lemon Juice Jones announced wrestlers like The Good Brothers, consisting of Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson who have competed in major productions including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are among the few confirmed for the event.

Additional appearances will be announced in the coming months.

He also introduced two champions fans will see a lot of: Kentucky Heavyweight Champion Marvelous Marcus Johnson and AMW Heavyweight Champion Marty Clay.

“This is a great day in AMW history,” said Johnson.

“I always grew up dreaming of being a professional wrestler and wrestling in big arenas,” said Clay. “I hope everyone watching can come out and support us.”

At 7 p.m. on April 11, Marty Clay will defend the AMW Heavyweight title against his cousin Wes Barker in a steel cage match at Breathitt High School.

Barker appeared at the press conference after posting a video on social media noting it was open to the public and that he was “encouraged to attend,” and his arrival caused a disruption during the live stream.

“You ask if I am worried about that. I’ll be honest,” said Clay. “No, I’m not worried about that and I’m ecstatic for it. I’ve been waiting since February.”