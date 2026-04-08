Uncategorized Legal Notices for 4-8-2026 By: Jennifer Benfield Date: April 8, 2026 Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day! Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us Jennifer Benfield Previous articleLocal students make EKU President’s lists SubscribeI want inI've read and accept the Privacy Policy. Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Popular Local students make EKU President’s lists Local students make EKU Dean’s Award Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments at University of the Cumberlands Update: Additional details revealed in Monday deadly crash Sheriff’s deputy responding to fatal crash accidentally hits school bus More like thisRelated Local students make EKU President’s lists Leeann Fragosa - April 7, 2026 Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of... Local students make EKU Dean’s Award Leeann Fragosa - April 7, 2026 Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of... Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments at University of the Cumberlands Staff - April 7, 2026 The University of the Cumberlands will be playing host... Update: Additional details revealed in Monday deadly crash Mark White - April 7, 2026 A Corbin man died Monday during a three-vehicle crash...