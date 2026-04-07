Local students make EKU President’s lists

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of the President’s Award for Fall 2025.

The President’s Award recognizes outstanding academic achievement, earned by full-time undergraduate students who attain a 4.0 GPA for the semester. This award represents the highest undergraduate recognition of academic achievement for a semester at EKU.

Fall 2025 President’s Award recipients include:

Corbin

Madison Arnett, Courtney P. Asher, Emmalyn K. Ashurst, Tonya L. Baker, Maria L. Bennett, Brady T. Bryant, Caroline O. Combs, Shanna K. Eaton, Kaylie R. Farmer, Connor B. Faulkner, Maddie P. Flannery, Amanda J. Fuston, Erin A. Good, Macy F. Hagan, Sean A. Halcomb, Karen B. Hammons, Khloe D. Herchenhahn, Zoe A. Hubbard, Lindsay C. Jones, Candace L. Keith, Michael E. Lawson, Erica R. Ledington, Stephanie F. Lovelady, Carolyn R. Mayo, Cooper C. McCauley, Kahlan I. McFerron, Misty K. McFerron, Katie G. Morton, Kenlea D. Murray, Bradyn J. Parmon, Maddie E. Partin, Briana L. Small, Fluffy S. Smith, Beth G. Spencer, Cobi T. Stevens, Kayla E. Townsley, and Taylor N. Wood

Keavy

Kylie J. Farler

Lily

Haley L. Blevins and Mary K. Fee

Woodbine

Shelby R. Roland

Gray

Lydia A. Engle, Jacob R. Graeler, Jonah M. Mahan and Matthew B. Warren

EKU is known as the School of Opportunity in Kentucky. A majority of EKU students are from Kentucky and stay in the state for employment following graduation. Approximately 50 percent of EKU students are first-generation college students. Recognized for student access and graduate outcomes, EKU was named an “Opportunity College and University” by the Carnegie Foundation and ranks first among Kentucky public universities for Top Performers on Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report.