Local students make EKU Dean’s Award

Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) has announced the recipients of the Dean’s Award for Fall 2025.

“Every semester, we celebrate our students who challenge themselves and strive for excellence,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “Students who earn these distinctions demonstrate the commitment and determination that lead to success in the classroom and beyond.”

Dean’s Award recipients are students who have achieved the Dean’s List three times. A lapel pin is presented to Dean’s Award students by the dean of their academic college.

Fall 2025 Dean’s Award recipients include:

Corbin

Sean A. Halcomb, Karen B. Hammons, William A. Moses, Bradyn J. Parmon, Fluffy S. Smith, Beth G. Spencer, and Logan J. Wise

Williamsburg

Ashley D. Horne

Lily

Bryan T. McDaniel and Lexi J. Taylor

Gray

Lydia A. Engle and Matthew B. Warren

EKU is known as the School of Opportunity in Kentucky. A majority of EKU students are from Kentucky and stay in the state for employment following graduation. Approximately 50 percent of EKU students are first-generation college students. Recognized for student access and graduate outcomes, EKU was named an “Opportunity College and University” by the Carnegie Foundation and ranks first among Kentucky public universities for Top Performers on Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report.